Editorial Finland is recovering quickly, but ends up disabled

Finland is recovering quickly, but ends up disabled

January 19, 2021
in World
Editorial

Statistics Finland’s statistics show that the recovery has been rapid since the spring. On the other hand, statistics also show that production began to fall even before the pandemic struck.

Phrases lovers use the term “stimulant injection”. Even those who hate phrases now have the right to use the term when describing the link between coroner vaccination and the world economy. The vaccine is a stimulant.

Last year’s economic statistics are in progress in all national economies. The specialty of a pandemic is that it knocks economies differently and with different force.

