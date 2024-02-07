President Sauli Niinistö, who opened the Parliament for the last time, painted a gloomy picture of Finland.

TOn Wednesday, the President of the Republic of Asava, Sauli Niinistö, opened the Parliament for the last time. Niinistö did not bring out much optimism, but disappointment with the state of the economy, the labor market crisis and the inability to respond to the concerns of border security came through.

In Finland, the economy is falling badly and permanently, Niinistö said. “There has been no significant real economic growth in Finland for sixteen years. At the same time, the public sector's worrisome indebtedness has continued. We have permanently moved to debt-based maintenance.”

Unilukkari still tried to pressure the parties to respond to the crisis with cooperation that transcends election periods. We are far from that, because even the governing parties do not agree on the means.

After the refugee crisis, Niinistö, with his considerations questioning the right to asylum, has directed the discussion to the fact that Finland is not able to fulfill all the obligations of international agreements. The acute situation on the eastern border sharpened Niinistö's criticism of the Geneva agreement. In his speech, Niinistö described the international regulations regarding asylum as a Trojan horse, which is controlled by Russia.

Now that instrumentalized immigration is targeting Finland, it is already mainstream to demand that agreements can be interpreted in the name of national interest. However, that's not how the contract system works.

The asylum-seeking system, built after the Second World War, is in its throes amid the pressures of geopolitics. It needs to be changed, but change requires negotiations. The EU is a strong bloc in the negotiations, and border security is an issue for the entire Union.

Niinistö sets his words with the precision of a lawyer. Value leadership has been hard and a model has been taken from it, but Niinistö passes the responsibility for the conclusions to others. “It may be that extraordinary times call for extraordinary thinking. At the same time, the core of the legal order must be protected.”

