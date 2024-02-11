Editorial | Finland is now changing the bearer of its flag

On Sunday, Finland will elect the thirteenth president of the republic in its history.

Vas the old saying goes, elections are a celebration of people's power. It has also been valid in the presidential elections that are culminating today. Voters have gone to the polls, citizens have enthusiastically argued about politics, and the parties have gained a whole lot of new enthusiasm and self-confidence, even if their candidate has fallen out of the second round. The previously feared external malicious election influence has not been detected, and there has been no attempt to undermine the credibility of the elections.