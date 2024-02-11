Sunday, February 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | Finland is now changing the bearer of its flag

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Editorial | Finland is now changing the bearer of its flag

On Sunday, Finland will elect the thirteenth president of the republic in its history.

Vas the old saying goes, elections are a celebration of people's power. It has also been valid in the presidential elections that are culminating today. Voters have gone to the polls, citizens have enthusiastically argued about politics, and the parties have gained a whole lot of new enthusiasm and self-confidence, even if their candidate has fallen out of the second round. The previously feared external malicious election influence has not been detected, and there has been no attempt to undermine the credibility of the elections.

#Editorial #Finland #changing #bearer #flag

See also  Washington is concerned about China's supply of arms to Russia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Eyewitness of the second explosion in Elista

Eyewitness of the second explosion in Elista

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result