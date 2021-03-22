Monday, March 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Finland is involved when NATO talks about Russia

by admin
March 22, 2021
in World
0

Editorial|Editorial

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will participate in the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Russia on Wednesday. However, Russia’s main concern would be Russia’s new crisis, and no one wants that.

The United States new Foreign Minister Antony Blinken will visit Brussels for the first time in office. Blinken will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and will also meet with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

.
#Editorial #Finland #involved #NATO #talks #Russia

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

After EU sanctions: Beijing's retaliation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.