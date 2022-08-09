Editorial | Finland is either in trouble or just tight

The sufficiency of the electricity will be put to the test, even if Olkiluoto 3 starts up on time. In the tests of the nuclear power plant, the big challenges are still ahead.

Finland next winter, the electricity system and market will face a tougher place than ever in recent history.

The previous big consumption peaks have been fleeting sauna and morning coffee moments on quiet frosty days. Electricity has been obtained from neighboring countries, and soon the danger is over. Now the predicament is more chronic and relief is not available as before, because everyone needs help.

Olkiluoto’s triple reactor is being tested again. The power plant is much behind schedule, and its tests have also fallen into disarray. Teollisuuden Voima estimates that as early as September in the tests, electricity can be produced momentarily at the full power of the power plant. Industry representatives, consumers and ministers are clenching their fists in the hope that the power plant would work at full capacity and be connected to the grid by the time the candles on the Christmas tree light up at the latest.

For this to happen, everything would have to go perfectly. We can no longer afford any delays. On the other hand, nuclear power plant safety does not allow potential problems to be ignored in a hurry.

Olkiluoto 3’s the tests have created such a delusion that if the machine starts up now, everything is fine. The real test will come later, when Olkiluoto 3 – one of the world’s largest power plants representing a new type – will be permanently connected to the tiny Finnish grid at full power.

According to those familiar with the industry, this is a really big step. There is no certainty about the success of the connection, and the chances of success cannot be fully deduced from the current tests. If things snap into place all at once, Finland is only on the tight end. If it doesn’t click, Finland is in really big trouble.

The import of electricity from Russia has ended. In Sweden and Norway, next winter there will probably be a strong demand for their own production as well – there may not be enough electricity to export to Finland.

Wind power has already produced more electricity for the Finnish grid than nuclear power plants. But in traditional moments of maximum consumption, the rotors of wind turbines usually do not turn.

The limits of the electricity transmission capacity work unfavorably for Finland, at least next winter. When electricity cannot be transferred to more expensive regions suffering from gas shortages in Central Europe, electricity remains for own use. In principle, it would slightly protect Finland’s lower prices. On the other hand, insufficient transfer capacities from Sweden and Norway limit the possibility of getting help from other Nordic countries next winter – that is, if Sweden and Norway have something to transfer after all.

Those who follow the electricity system keep their fingers crossed and hope that the winter months will come out with a bang – so this is the most optimistic assumption. Judging from the high prices of electricity futures, the market estimates that Finland will be in trouble or in a tight spot during the winter anyway, fingers crossed or not. Next winter will probably be easier.

A lot for households using exchange electricity, the winter will therefore be quite expensive, even if everything goes perfectly with Olkiluoto 3. Cheap electricity contracts don’t even exist anymore, so tendering doesn’t help much. The number of competitors is also decreasing: small, profitable electricity companies that have been caught between the wholesale and consumer prices are collapsing both in Finland and in other parts of the world.

The only way that works so quickly as an antidote to fattening electricity bills is to reduce electricity consumption. It is a recommended specific measure also in securing the sufficiency of electricity in the whole of Finland. Savings can move Finland from a big shortage to a tight situation.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.