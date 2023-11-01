Editorial | Finland is drifting towards an economy-destroying labor market war

The government unflinchingly pushes through the labor market reforms, and the trade union movement opposes them just as firmly without giving up. There are few opportunities for compromises, but there are no seekers of them at all.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper

2:00 am

Tin the night market, life is like in the eye of the storm. Seems calm, but oppressive.

The industrial struggles that started in the fall have been walkouts in different parts of Finland. Even the employee side does not count these protests as industrial action. The purpose has been to wake up our own people and gather publicity.