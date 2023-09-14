Editorial | Finland is a closed club

In Finland, native Finns are preferred when looking for a job and even when giving out awards at the Sports Gala.

Suomi is a closed club. It was reminded of this week in two completely different news.

in Helsinki was tested functionality of the anonymous job search. The results were clear. Eight percent of applicants with a Finnish name received an invitation to a job interview, but only four percent with a foreign name. If jobs were applied for without personal information, the opportunities for foreigners improved.

That other news: Gordon Herbert did quite a miracle by coaching Germany to the world basketball championship. A similar act of coaching cannot be found in the history of Finnish sports. However, the sports journalists’ union is told, that due to its rules it cannot necessarily give Herbert, who moved to Finland in 1982, his Coach of the Year award, because he is a dual citizen of Finland and Canada and won the championship for Germany. The matter is under consideration by the union.

In Finland, there are a lot of club rules that have outlived their time, which from a different perspective look just ridiculous.

