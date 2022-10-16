Editorial | Finland has overestimated its education level

The OECD’s new comparison of education levels encourages Finland to increase its contributions to the education of young people.

Finns the level of education has long been overestimated in international statistics. The situation became clear when the OECD, a cooperative organization of industrialized countries, published new figures on changes in the education levels of its member countries, which use a renewed labor force survey.

The data were dire for Finland. Less than 40 percent of Finnish young people aged 25–34 have completed either a university of applied sciences, university or college-level degree. However, there are no more Finnish people of this age who have completed a university degree. In the OECD comparison, Finland had already fallen slightly below the middle class, between Turkey and Chile.

Yet in 1991 Finns were more educated than the citizens of any other OECD country. Until then, the nation’s education and industry had been invested in by President Urho Kekkonen’s “does our country have the courage to prosper” policy.

Thus came the depression, and it was necessary to save. At the beginning of the 2000s, the starting places at higher education institutions were reduced. Back then, it was thought that the same number of degrees could be obtained even with fewer starting places. That didn’t happen.

As a result of the reduction in education places, those born at the end of the 1970s were becoming the most educated Finns of all time. In the 2010s, there has been a slow turnaround in starting education, when the starting places at higher education institutions have been oriented more towards first-timers. During the coronavirus pandemic, starting places have also been increased for a long time.

Finns complacency regarding education has been caused by the negotiator Aleksi Kalenius of the Ministry of Education and Culture statement according to two biases, distortions caused by statistics and the way of interpretation caused by the university of applied sciences reform.

In international education comparisons, the results of labor force surveys are used as data. In Finland, especially after the financial crisis of 2008, poorly employed people have answered surveys more lazily than highly educated and well-employed people.

Another “bias” was caused by the reform of the university of applied sciences, where, for example, the level of nursing and engineering education rose to the level of university candidate’s degrees in the classification, although study hours and salaries remained unchanged. In certain areas of trade, it was the other way around – when the degrees got longer, the salaries also went up.

Misunderstandings arose from the fact that the huge increase in bachelor’s level education following the university of applied sciences reform was perceived as a significant increase in the level of education. The classification of the degree was higher than before, but the number of degrees did not increase, their length did not increase and the earnings development did not improve.

Due to the loss of respondents to the labor force survey, in the OECD statistics, the education level of 25-34 year olds still seemed to increase, even though the education level actually decreased. The Ministry of Education did not know how to credibly explain or communicate this change.

For education investing is worth it, because it creates well-paid work with high added value. The labor supply theory starts from the fact that the supply of labor creates the demand for labor. If a lot of engineers are trained, engineering jobs will be created. If you train goat herders, you will get a job as a shepherd.

One problem with education policy is its slowness. Improving the education level of the working-age population should be targeted primarily at the youngest, because they can be influenced the fastest. That’s a long way to go.

The education level of the Finnish adult population is still slightly higher than the average of OECD countries, but will fall below it in the current decade. You have to invest in the education of young people if you want to raise the level of education back to the top class of developed countries. The easiest way would be to increase the starting positions.

