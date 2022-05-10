Editorial Finland has both defense and political needs in NATO

Now the NATO debate is just beginning. Finland is no longer on the sidelines but in the middle.

NATO membership is at the same time a rather small and enormous change in Finland’s security policy. Finland joins an organization with which it has cooperated for decades. NATO knows Finland, and membership negotiations will be conducted in about a day. NATO membership still changes the long line of Finland’s foreign and security policy. One era is over when Finland becomes a militarily allied country.

The decision to join has been both slow and fast – and finally surprising. In the spring, the citizens took the political leadership and Finland took Sweden. Russia’s unpredictability over the years had prepared the Finns to draw quick conclusions. When Russia launched its offensive war in Ukraine on February 24, the majority turned to NATO membership.

President Sauli Niinistö took a sudden departure to the White House. Although the right timing was a bit of a hassle, the political leadership and officials quickly set in motion the process leading to Finland joining NATO. Despite the urgency, the forms were maintained: parties and MPs were involved and committed to the NATO decision.

Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) will announce their own NATO positions on Thursday. The Joint Foreign and Security Policy Committee of Ministers of the President and the Government will decide on NATO shortly thereafter.

Over the weekend, the Social Democrats led by Marin will meet in Helsinki and the NATO foreign ministers in Berlin. Finland and Sweden are getting invitations to a dinner for NATO foreign ministers, which is a good place to talk about Finland’s transfers next week.

The Demars have formally remained silent about their NATO stance, although Marin is known to have chosen his line early on. Once the matter has been interpreted as resolved, there has been no real debate about it – which may have been the intention.

NATO will be told about the willingness to start accession negotiations without a big spectacle. That too will be available, but only at the end of June at the NATO summit in Madrid. Then the leaders of the NATO countries will shake hands with Finland and Sweden.

Sweden is not used to pessing Finland in its decisions. In order to bring a happy ending to the NATO process in Finland and Sweden, Niinistö will pay a state visit to Sweden next week.

Safety is largely psychology. Once Finland’s application for membership of NATO has been received, news about the progress of the process will no longer flow from the hatches of the NATO calendar. In the midst of uncertain times, new fixed points would be needed so as not to just wait for something unexpected to happen.

Finns have been prepared for Russia to retaliate against Finland’s NATO membership. Everyone already knows the price of the Russian war of aggression in their wallets. Uncertainty about the future may still affect consumer confidence and thus the economy and crisis resilience.

Finns can be considered cold-headed in the face of the Russian threat. Yet potential inconveniences may still raise questions about the meaningfulness of a military alliance. There is a need for open talk from decision-makers and authorities about both NATO and Finland’s relations with Russia. We have to talk about things more directly than we are used to in Finland.

Now The NATO debate is just beginning, as Finland has both defense and political needs in NATO. This means that Finland is no longer on the sidelines but in the middle. Must be able to answer when asked.

NATO is a unique security policy arena that brings the leaders of the United States, Canada and Western Europe around the same table to discuss European security in particular at the highest possible level.

Discussions at the table are not just about Russia, but also about the politics of great power and security in a world where confrontation shows only signs of acceleration.

