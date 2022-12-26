Editorial | Finland has an obligation to help Ukrainian refugees

Finland and Estonia are jointly preparing a model where, starting in January, 50–100 Ukrainians could move to Finland on rides organized by the authorities every week. The solution is correct.

Finland made the right decision when it starts offering those who fled Ukraine to Estonia the opportunity to move to Finland by group transport.

So many Ukrainians fleeing the Russian war of aggression have come to Estonia that the reception system has been overloaded. Now, Finland and Estonia are jointly preparing a model where, starting in January, 50–100 Ukrainians could move to Finland on rides organized by the authorities every week.

With this arrangement, Finland helps not only Ukrainians but also Estonia. Based on the temporary protection status, Ukrainians in the EU could of course move to the EU country of their choice, but now the option of moving to Finland is actively offered. When it is done in an organized manner, the situation in Estonia will be easier and the Finnish system will have places ready for newcomers.

In the process it is necessary to be prepared for the fact that during the winter many people from Ukraine may still have to flee abroad. Russia’s brutal war of aggression continued for ten months has not gone according to the Kremlin’s plans, because the Ukrainians have defended their country heroically. In this defense battle, the armed assistance of the West has been important, but the fight of the Ukrainians is decisive. Russia has retaliated by terrorizing the civilian population and destroying Ukraine’s electricity, heating and water infrastructure with missiles.

In many places in Ukraine, life is impossible in winter because of this. Moving to other parts of the country is not necessarily enough, because the electricity and heat distribution networks are overloaded due to the destruction even in calmer regions.

Helping Ukrainians by all means is the duty of Finns. Without the Ukrainians’ strong will to defend themselves and willingness to make sacrifices, Finland’s security policy position and current situation would be very different.

