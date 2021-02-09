Editorial Finland cannot afford to remain a stunted country

A big problem in the Finnish economy is low labor productivity. It can be noticed in many different ways.

Swedish does in nine days what a Finn does in ten. In 2008, the price per kilo of Finnish goods exports was EUR 1.55, in 2019 only EUR 1.28.

The welfare state requires an income stream, economic growth. Growth comes from either labor or productivity growth. I prefer both. When labor input is not growing in Finland and productivity does not seem to be improving, both elements of growth are at risk.