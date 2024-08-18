Editorial | Finland allows young men to die for nothing

Editorial|Examining drug deaths as one big accident reveals how they could be prevented.

Von the last day of his life, the 17-year-old made another, who is growing up in the same child welfare institution, get drugs for himself. In the evening, he watched TV with the director and went to bed at midnight. In the morning he was found lifeless.

Another incident: It was the party of the century. The youth group had gotten to know each other on social media, everyone thought it was cool to mess up everything they could get their hands on. In the evening, one of the friends noticed that the 18-year-old on the bed didn’t wake up anymore and another one of the same age was lying on the couch in the same space. There was nothing more that could be done to save either of them.

The third case: a 22-year-old moved into a new apartment, he was just about to receive replacement therapy. He called the emergency center himself and said that he had injected an unknown substance. It was hard to breathe now. By the time the ambulance arrived, it was too late.

In the summer, the Accident Investigation Center published a report in which it had gone through the 79 drug-related deaths of people under the age of 25 in the previous year with the same precision as it deals with major accidents.

Bundled up like this, you can see the obvious: how pointless these deaths are.

Bpool death here only means accidental poisoning. No other accidents, suicides, violence or long-term illnesses linked to intoxicants.

The most common lethal mixture in Finland are Subutex and sedatives. Each of the deceased had a history of substance use, many also had previous poisonings. Many also had mental health problems or ADHD.

This accumulation of misery does not surprise anyone, but let’s remember that the typical deceased here was a 20-year-old man. Some had a loving family, others had a violent and unstable growing up environment since childhood. What many had in common was pure despair.

“The bullying did not stop despite the measures.” “The young man’s everyday life was chaotic, and he was unable to go to school. The young man sank deeper into drug patterns after moving into his own apartment.” “Substance use worsened mental health problems, which led to increasingly violent substance use, more dangerous substances and suicide.”

Perhaps the most comforting thing in the report is the description of how it had failed time and time again to help these young people. Almost everyone was a customer of social and health services in some way, some had a very complex network of helpers.

Convoluted is the key word here. The accident research center’s report talks about the fragmentation and interruption of services.

“ None of these system drains are new.

Sometimes the young person himself refused the treatment, but very often the help came at the wrong time or essential information did not pass. Not even in matters as clear as prescription drugs prescribed to a young person in different places at the same time.

The Accident Investigation Center considered that, in general, there were too few services suitable for young drug users. Although it was not always possible to get to the cutting therapy or detoxification or the psychiatric ward in time.

Child protection was offered instead, but child protection is also dealing with children and young people who use substances. In an investment, the problem often gets worse. A special risk for someone who grew up in an institution and uses substances is moving on their own at the age of 18, at least without strong aftercare support.

Mthere is no new information about these system drains in Finland. For example, it has been known for years that it is very difficult to get help for a substance abuse problem and mental illness at the same time, even though the two feed each other. No change happens.

Maybe because you don’t want to do anything. Finland lets its young men die.

