Editorial | Finland acquires the ability to use ballistic missiles

YThe US Ministry of Defense Pentagon said on Tuesday that the US is ready to upgrade the Finnish ground forces’ most capable weapon system, i.e. the heavy rocket launchers.

The overhaul carried out by Lockheed Martin costs around 360 million euros. Practically everything about rocket launchers is renewed: landing gear, engines, tracks, cockpits and weapon systems.

The United States is also overhauling its own rocket launchers. Finland strives to get Finnish wagons on the same upgrade line as the American ones. If this is successful, the renovation of the Finnish projectors will begin in 2027.

Between the lines of the Pentagon’s press release, you can read a very hard weapon system news for Finland. The overhaul means that after that Finnish rocket launchers can fire the next generation short-range Prsm (Precision Strike missile) ballistic missiles of the United States armed forces.

The missile in question is the successor of the current Atacms missile (Army Tactical Missile system). Ten years ago, Finland was buying Atacms, but the already negotiated deal fell through at a high price.

The Prsm missile is not yet in operational use. The manufacturer Lockheed Martin declares a range of at least 499 kilometers. In reality, the range will be clearly longer. According to public information, a version of the Prsm missile with a range of up to twice as long is being planned. Then its range would reach, for example, from Finland to Moscow.

The possible purchase of Prsm missiles is not yet current. The purchase requires a separate decision and permission from the United States.

In Finland, it has been customary for the Defense Forces to invest in different defense branches in turn. New fighters have just been purchased for the Air Force and new warships have been built for the Navy. Next is the turn of the Army.

The procurement of ballistic missiles will become relevant at the end of the decade. It would be surprising if the most striking weapon system of the Army was not taken into account.

