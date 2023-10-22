Editorial | Fear is an unpredictable tensioner in politics

Fear is a strong emotion that affects the way we do politics. New kinds of things are now defined as security threats, and that is not without problems.

Thundreds of hostages by the errorist organization Hamas in Gaza, the murder of Swedish soccer tourists in Brussels, the sabotage of a gas pipeline at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland. Especially a lot of complicated, independent events in themselves, but in this geopolitical situation, which still affect each other, are making the news headlines.

#Editorial #Fear #unpredictable #tensioner #politics