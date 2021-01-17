Editorial Fear and anxiety do not help in the fight against climate change

Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization, wants to calm the debate on climate change.

World Meteorological Organization WMO Secretary General Petteri Taalas is a true expert on climate change. He heads an organization under the auspices of the United Nations and also has a hard core of climate science, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Unlike many climate activists, Taalas wants to calm the debate on the subject. Fear and climate anxiety do not help anyone, according to Taalas. On the contrary, they can turn the opinions of the general public against climate action.

In his recent book Climate change through the eyes of an astronomer he emphasizes that climate action is much easier than, for example, action against a coronavirus pandemic. The necessary change does not mean the complete grinding of our daily lives. He is also hopeful that the task will succeed.

In the climate debate, big and small things often get mixed up. Too much attention is paid to things that are not the most significant. Air transport is often cited as the biggest evil, even though it accounts for only 2% of total emissions.

As a scientist, Taalas reminds us of the importance of keeping in mind the proportions of things. The largest emissions come from energy production, transport, industry and housing. Unused oil, coal and natural gas reserves, as well as peat in Finland, should not be used. In Helsinki, the big climate issue is how to replace coal in heating homes. According to Taalas, the heated debate about forest carbon sinks in Finland is strange, as land use climate emissions come mainly from the destruction of tropical forests and large-scale forest fires.

In addition to climate change, decision-makers need to take into account other environmental problems, such as the loss of biodiversity and the over-consumption of natural resources.

The government has set a goal for Finland to be a carbon-neutral circular economy by 2035. The new business models would then be based not only on the manufacture of new products but on their sale as a service, product repair and recycling. The desired timetable is ambitious, as the model is only at the stage of an idea.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.