Unconsciousness, provocation or cynicism? How to qualify the will of Sanofi, laboratory and drug giant, to cut 400 positions in research and development, this in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and while French laboratories are struggling to develop a vaccine? The icing on the cake, Sanofi and the government are studying the possibility for the French pharmaceutical group to use its production lines to produce the anti-Covid vaccines developed by other laboratories. A failure in the country of Pasteur which owes nothing to chance.