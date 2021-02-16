Editorial Family leave reform offers something for everyone

The government’s family leave reform gives fathers more parental leave, but doesn’t take anything away from mothers either. Therefore, it became an expensive reform.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) announced on Tuesday model for family leave reform. In the model, both parents receive a 6.5-month period of earnings-related treatment, from which they can give each other up to 63 days. When the 40-day gestation allowance comes on, the daily allowance period will be extended by almost two months. The single parent can take full parental leave himself.