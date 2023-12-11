Editorial | Faith in the victory of democracy is hard to find in the West

Gloom tends to spread, and the state of democracy is now troubling the citizens of Western countries.

Tuki for Ukraine is wavering both in Europe and in the United States. Right now, the credibility of the European Union's support is being eaten away by the conflict with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Orbán is preventing the leaders of the EU countries from deciding on the support package that Ukraine needs, military aid and the start of EU membership negotiations at the European Council meeting starting on Thursday.