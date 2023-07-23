Editorial | Extreme speech can incite violent attacks

There are people in Finland who are inspired by various conspiracy theories and radical ideologies. Inciting them is dangerous.

in Finland a far-right group planning a violent attack has been revealed again. Four Finnish men are suspected of an aggravated firearm crime committed with terrorist intent and three of them are also suspected of training to commit a terrorist crime. The plans have been linked to extreme right-wing ideology. Previously, the police investigated suspected terrorist crimes by another far-right group in Kankaanpää.

According to the police, the anti-immigration group operating in the Lahti region has prepared for violent acts and is armed for attacks. For that, the men are suspected of using a 3D printer to make submachine guns.

The targets of the planned attacks were selected based on skin color and political or other ideological views. In addition to the named people, attacks were planned on the electricity grid and rail traffic.

The motives and related construction of firearms were based on accelerationist ideology. Its goal is to support and speed up developments leading to the collapse of society.

According to the police, the men have become radicalized over the course of several years, and they have also been in contact with other far-right activists.

The case shows that Finland is not a Bird’s Nest in isolation from the rest of the world. There are people here too who are inspired by various conspiracy theories and radical ideologies. One of the far-right conspiracy theories claims that the global elite are plotting to kill white people. It is called the population replacement theory.

In Western countries, such theories have spread from the obscure margins to wider politics, which has given them credibility. That has also happened in Finland. Then the risk increases that someone will take the lies seriously and take action. That’s why it’s very important not to feed extremist acts or the thoughts that lead to them. This is no joke.

In fact, the most radical speeches can lead to someone starting to draw up kill lists and use a 3d printer to make machine guns.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.