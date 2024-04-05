Editorial | Evil must be shocked, but being shocked is not enough

When talking about the school shooting in Vantaa, it is important to remember that the school is part of society and not a separate island.

SThe people of Uoma were shocked when a sixth grader shot his classmates during a lesson at a school in Vantaa on Tuesday.

When a 12-year-old kills one of his classmates in a school class and injures two others so seriously that their survival is not certain, the events must shock and grieve. Our society would be in a scary state if the case did not become the biggest topic of discussion and news.