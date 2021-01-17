Editorial Event organizers are now collecting bones

Decisions on spring and summer events, fairs and festivals are at hand.

“Size the gang shouted: collect the dude’s bone, unless rock is playing here, ”Rauli“ Badding ”Somerjoki sang in his hit song in 1973. Last year, rock didn’t ring much, as the coronavirus pandemic silenced the stages and silenced the music almost completely. Next festival summer promises no better unless the coronavirus vaccine gets a pandemic under control. The organizers of the festival are now collecting bones.