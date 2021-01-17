No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial Event organizers are now collecting bones

admin by admin
January 17, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Editorial|Editorial

Decisions on spring and summer events, fairs and festivals are at hand.

“Size the gang shouted: collect the dude’s bone, unless rock is playing here, ”Rauli“ Badding ”Somerjoki sang in his hit song in 1973. Last year, rock didn’t ring much, as the coronavirus pandemic silenced the stages and silenced the music almost completely. Next festival summer promises no better unless the coronavirus vaccine gets a pandemic under control. The organizers of the festival are now collecting bones.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

The Russian Federation declared its readiness to dialogue with all countries in need of a vaccine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.