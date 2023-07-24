China’s economy is now growing sluggishly. Some think that the country’s leadership is trying to speed up the pace, while others think that a more moderate growth is sufficient.

QThere has been bad news about Iina’s economy lately, and the official figures for the second quarter of this year did not increase optimism.

According to them, in April–June this year, the economy grew by 6.3 percent compared to the same time last year, which was less than expected. The value of reading as a measure is also eaten away by the fact that the second quarter of last year was exceptionally miserable due to the coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai and other cities. Compared to that, the growth figures are easily impressive.

If the first three months of this year, i.e. the previous quarter, are the point of comparison, the economy grew by 0.8 percent. At this rate, the annual growth would be 3.2 percent, which is clearly below the goal of the Communist Party that leads China.

There are several warning signs. China’s exports are stagnating, which affects the economy widely. Many have also not recovered from the problems caused by the pandemic in their own finances. The administration has not been able to assure even those citizens who have money that after the corona pandemic the economy would be getting stronger sustainably. The housing market is not doing well, and people don’t dare to spend. The prices of many goods and services have remained the same or decreased. Some experts are already warning of deflation, which authorities have dismissed as idle speculation. Willingness to invest is small.

On top of that, there is a strong suspicion that the official statistics are embellished. Of course, it has always been that way, because statistical authorities are not independent. But now many Chinese feel that everyday experiences are more stark than the official statistics.

This is especially evident in the attitude towards unemployment figures, which are generally suspiciously low. Only youth unemployment is officially high – it reached a new record of 21.3 percent. The number is worrying, but it is very possible that it has also been reported to the undercover.

QThe reactions of Iina’s management have not yet been properly seen. According to some analysts, the management understands the challenges of a new big recovery, when the debt level of the public sector is already high and interest rates have risen in the West as well. According to others, management believes that the current problems are just bumps in the economy’s inevitable recovery from the pandemic period.

However, urban youth unemployment is a significant political issue everywhere and is particularly significant in autocratic systems. The Chinese leadership has to react to it somehow sooner or later. One can only hope that it solves the problem created by idle and bitter youth through financial means.

At least now there is a small easing period in superpower relations, when there are many meetings between the high representatives of the United States and China. There are several reasons for the lack of communication, and the economic situation in China and the upcoming Apec summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Association are not the least of them. However, it is not worth waiting for the superpower competition to ease.

QIina may be undergoing a bigger change. It is possible that China’s management has decided that more moderate growth is sufficient. Discipline has already been tightened enough that there is no need to buy popularity, and the management’s attention is more on safety issues.

At the same time, many Western companies, appalled by autocracy and the superpower situation, are thinking about withdrawing from the Chinese market or at least reducing China’s importance in business transactions. This also has an impact on China.

Napoleon is said to have said that when China wakes up, the whole world will shake. Now China is the second largest economy in the world, so even its light exercise movements are widely felt.

