Editorial Even during its EU membership, Finland has not learned that not everything can be measured in money

Instead of Finland considering its direction, goal and power in the arms of a giant EU bloc, Finland has discussed membership in marks and euros.

For subscribers

20:15

On Sunday On Europe Day, a cherished myth emerges in the minds of many in Finland. According to it, Finnish politics arose from petty politicking in the early 1990s, looked west and saw the future of the Western community of values, Finland. Behind it was the east and the past. And when the time came, the parties stepped in one inch farther from Russian power.