The acceleration of the European defense industry, the procurement of weapons and the support of Ukraine lead the Union towards common responsibilities and common debts.

10.3. 19:00

Mage thing for decades has not made as much progress in the development of the European Union as Russia's attack on Ukraine.

For the first time, the EU is now truly outlining what is required to build a European defense union. The EU Commission proposes that 1.5 billion of the Union's budget be earmarked for defense procurement in the years 2025–2027.

The fact that the equipment is going to be procured as joint procurements emphasizes the EU's growing commonality. The European Investment Bank's lending practices are to be changed so that the bank could also finance defense procurement. This is also a big turn.

Russia's attack also boosted Europe's desire to break away from the fossil fuel economy. The green transition requires large investments. The member countries intend to support their own companies so that they can survive the transition. State aid and competition rules are changing. In the past, the EU wanted to protect consumers and offer as fair a competition as possible to companies from EU countries. Now the EU practically opens the way for member countries to protect their companies they consider strategic and attract them from beyond the borders with money.

The consolidation of the EU will take place in a way where common responsibilities increase – including financial responsibilities.

SThe European Commission will propose that the changes initiated by Russia, from increasing armaments to supporting Ukraine, will be financed by taking on joint debt.

In the program of Petteri Orpo's (kok) government, interpretations have been written in many points, especially regarding the patistis of basic Finns, according to which joint debts will not be assumed and joint responsibilities will not be increased. It would be good for the government to prepare, instead of defending these policies, to lobby in advance for the operating methods of the condensing common economy, in which market conditions and the interests of small member countries are remembered. This is a good place to start the EU policy of better anticipation, which the government also promised.

