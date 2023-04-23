Editorial | European morality is drowning in the Mediterranean

The European Union has driven itself into a crisis of credibility in the Mediterranean. A common line on immigration and asylum policy would correct that.

Vthe ocean separates two continents and two realities. It is only about 110 kilometers from the coast of Tunisia to the island of Lampedusa in Italy. The dream of a better life has made tens of thousands of desperate people try again this year to Europe on leaky ships and unseaworthy rubber boats.

Those who try to cross the Mediterranean illegally start their journey knowing the risks. Part of the Mediterranean will become a grave. At least 441 people have already drowned in the Mediterranean this year while trying to get to Europe, he says international migration organization IOM. The number of drowned is the highest in many years. And more bodies wash up on the beaches.

Those who cross the Mediterranean will not be greeted with an outstretched hand. Italy is trying to push ashore those who seek elsewhere. The country recently declared a state of emergency due to the rapidly increasing number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Italy didn’t do that to demand help from EU countries, but to get the immigrants deported faster.

The EU has considered itself a community of values ​​that respects human rights, which has often resented or reached out to others on moral issues. However, the inability to have a common asylum and immigration policy has tested the union throughout the 21st century. The chronic migrant crisis changed its nature at the latest in 2015, when Russia and Turkey took the asylum seekers from the Syrian war as a political weapon. The crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland also showed how vulnerable the EU is in the face of such blackmail.

Europe is concerned about illegal immigration. At the same time, you have to remember that there are hardly any legal routes to Europe to apply for asylum or a work visa. A common asylum policy would have the best effect on migrant pressure, but no agreement has been reached yet.

Vthe recent attack on Ukraine plunged Europe into a time of radical uncertainty. Forced by the great power struggle, the EU is shaping itself into a military power and raising walls on its borders. It changes both the mutual relations of the EU countries and the EU’s external relations.

Europe’s relationship with the so-called global south is in transition, which affects the management of the root causes of migration pressure. When China and Russia grab influence from Africa, the EU must also pay more attention to the south. However, Africa accuses the EU of double standards: the war in Ukraine is viewed in a completely different way than, for example, the war in Syria.

Africans also see that Ukrainian refugees have been received differently than those who come from further afield and look different. The EU quickly offered Ukrainian refugees temporary protection, which was a historic decision.

The EU has the right and duty to defend its borders and decide who joins the Union. The crisis of 2015–2016 brought more than a million people to the EU. The crisis divided the union and strengthened anti-immigration movements. The asylum policy was significantly tightened in Finland as well. Now the war in Ukraine is increasing the influence of Eastern Central Europe. Poland and the Baltic countries support Ukrainian refugees, but do not want to accept migrants who land in southern Europe.

In Finland, the new government is facing a complete reform of the Aliens Act. It is also affected by the EU’s immigration and asylum reform, which is being tried to be completed within a year.

EThe European Union has driven itself into a deep crisis of credibility in the Mediterranean. Those who help people in distress at sea are treated as criminals in Italy. The activities of the European border security authorities in the Mediterranean cannot stand a critical eye. The EU is trying to outsource migration management to North Africa. At the same time, conscience is externalized. In Libya, the security authorities shut people up for years in camps where violence, torture and rape are everyday life.

Migrants drowning in the Mediterranean have become Europe’s new normal. European morality has also been lost.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.