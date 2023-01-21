Editorial | Europe survives with a scare, but a cold night begins in Russia

The West is experiencing the shocks of the energy war now, but Russia in the long term.

The West announced anti-Russian sanctions have been described as ineffective in the West, and in Russia they have been considered only harmful to the West itself. Fortunately, these interpretations are not true.

The evaluation should take into account the time in which power and suffering are measured. The West is experiencing the shocks of the energy war now, but Russia in the long term.

In the spring, especially in Germany, it was suspected that Russia could destroy the European economy by closing the energy taps. Economists in Germany calculated that Germany would fall into a deep recession. It was thought that the citizens would suffer in the cold of winter and that the factories would stop. This is what the Russian decision-makers also assumed.

A price ceiling has been defined for Russian oil, shipping of crude oil to Europe has been stopped, oil refineries will soon have to be put on hold, Russian gas will no longer flow to Western Europe via pipelines – and Europe will survive.

If a recession usually comes, it will probably only be mild. The weather has been warm after a short cold period at the beginning of December, energy has been saved and it has been made from renewable sources. Europe’s gas reserves are full. Liquefied gas has been obtained. The LNG terminal vessel leased by Finland is now ready in Inkoo.

In France, nuclear power plants that were under maintenance are returning to production. In Finland, the price of electricity is falling, and the electricity doesn’t seem to be running out after all. Due to the cold, February is perhaps the last possible crisis month. Energy Agency economist Juha Teirilä counts, that the risk of running out of electricity is however very small if consumers continue to save the electricity they have already started and there are no major disruptions in the electricity system. The start-up of Olkiluoto’s triple reactor at the beginning of February would only be an additional assurance of electricity sufficiency.

There is no shortage of oil either. Oil and gas prices have fallen. They are still expensive compared to previous years, but much more affordable than just a few months ago. This change is also reflected in the fact that the strong acceleration of energy-driven inflation seems to be over.

Russia calculated that the energy crisis will raise the price of energy. That is, what the country would lose in export volumes, it would win in prices. Back in the fall, the assumption in Russia was that budget revenues would only increase because of the war.

That’s not how it works. When the West decided to set a $60 price ceiling on Russian oil, the solution was suspected to be ineffective. Critics suspected that Asia and Africa would buy if the West did not. The cleverness of the price ceiling was that even if Russian oil were bought outside Western countries, no one would pay more than the ceiling price for it, because there is no obligation to pay.

As a result, the price of Urals crude oil quality has collapsed. The price specified in the Russian oil price ceiling has been clearly undercut.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is already costing more than what Russia gets compensated with its energy revenues. The budget deficit is growing. In the future, the price ceiling should be lowered, so that the bottom will fall out of the Russian budget once and for all. The next appropriate level could be $30 per barrel.

There is no doubt which side will win the energy war as time goes on. Russia’s corrupt development agriculture is isolated and declining when Western technology is no longer available.

China unable to patch up the hole in trade relations that came to Russia when Europe’s demand was cut off. And China doesn’t really even want to try it anymore. It suits it very well that Russia has to ask for help from Asia.

China has suddenly begun to approach the West recently. The onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of economic growth made it clear to China that it cannot do anything to help Russia that would jeopardize its connection to Western markets.

The more time passes, the further the West separates from Russia. The green transition is progressing, and renewable energy sources are replacing fossil energy. Europe’s most painful phase may already be over, Russia’s long and cold night is just beginning.

