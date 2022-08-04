Editorial | Europe must stick to its united line with Russia

Prices are rising, there is no way out in sight and voters are grumbling, especially in the south. The situation attracts populists to pursue their own interests at the expense of Europe’s interests.

European those who follow politics have been waiting to see where the first open political rift will occur – which major party will start operating against the anti-Russian sanctions.

The moment has been known to approach all time. Prices have risen due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions. The war also seems to have settled down. Russia is not visibly advancing, and there is no definite evidence of a Ukrainian counterattack in the southern parts of Ukraine.

The situation attracts opportunistic populists in Europe – people who are not afraid to act in accordance with the interests of Russia and against the interests of Ukraine in pursuit of their own short-term interests.

Check the box. Now the party challenging European unity has registered. Marine Le Pen, leader of the French far-right Rassemblement National (RN). told on Tuesday that the sanctions against Russia should be stopped as useless. “Russia is not on its knees”, he said and assessed that the country will be able to avoid the effects of the sanctions. He said that energy shortages – particularly the lack of Russian gas – could lead to power outages that the French needlessly suffer.

RN, Marine Le Pen and Russia have been connected to each other for years. RN has received a financing jacket from a Russian bank.

French In the past, the extreme right has been politically cocooned at the extreme edge of the party field, and its connections to Russia have been acknowledged as an oddity of the extreme right.

After the general election in June, the views of the RN have more public importance than before. The party significantly increased its group in the National Assembly, and Le Pen did well in the presidential election. Judging from the results, RN’s views are starting to be such that they are suitable for large groups as well.

Le Pen’s speeches are important to the extent that the core of the parliament now consists of uncooperative blocs formed by the extreme left, extreme right and center right. The opposition can’t just be crushed because of that, the government and President Emmanuel Macron have to seek compromises behind the scenes. Macron is in a tight spot politically, as the opposition groups raise the nation with their price populism, and Macron has always been accused of being a person who does not listen to the ordinary citizen.

Above all it is significant that in Southern Europe the crisis in Ukraine has already moved to the background. In the French parliamentary elections, Russia and Ukraine were not heavily involved in the election themes of any party. After a fresh inquiry by Finns are most worried about the war, in France they are especially afraid of rising prices.

Italy will vote in September. It is to be feared that even there the extreme right will question the sanctions at the expense of the unity of the EU, because price populism gains support. In terms of the policies of the European Union, France is also significant, because it has increased its power in the union at the expense of Germany and with the support of Italy.

August is usually a holiday month in southern and central Europe. September may turn out to be a really difficult time for European governments. Governments should keep citizens behind policies that generate costs, worry and grief. And the governments don’t even have to give certain information about when the pain will ease and whether the sacrifices are really useful.

Sanctions against Russia do bite into Russia, but slowly. The Russian economy is destroyed by crumbling. If European unity breaks down under price pressures and populist temptations, this long-term effect will be jeopardized and the sacrifices already made will be devalued. That would be a win for Russia, and a win for Russia is a loss for Europe.

