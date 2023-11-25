Editorial | Europe changed direction: the optimistic conqueror became a pessimistic defender

Closure, fragmentation and the strengthening of the idea of ​​nationality do not serve small economies on the edge of Europe.

Eurooppa has gone spiritually far from the atmosphere of the beginning of the millennium. The atmosphere was optimistic when the common currency was introduced and new member countries were coming from the east. European decision-makers hoped that Europeans would soon feel themselves first and foremost as European citizens and consider Europe as a common home for the peoples of the continent. Europe opened up to conquer.