Editorial | Europe cannot close its eyes to the worsening conflict in Sudan

According to the UN, the conflict in Sudan, which escalated into an open conflict in April, is already threatening the stability of the region, as the country is on the brink of a full-scale civil war.

VSudan, which has fallen into sudden chaos, has received very little attention in Europe, but soon it can no longer be afforded. The UN warned on Sunday that the country is on the brink of a full-scale civil war. The situation is already threatening the stability of the entire region.

The background of the armed conflict that started in April is a power struggle between two generals who were on the same side in the 2021 coup. After the coup, Sudan was ruled by a general junta led by the commander of the armed forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. His deputy was General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commanded paramilitary RSF forces. The dispute between the generals about the integration of the RSF forces into the armed forces finally escalated into an open confrontation in mid-April.

Since then, almost three million Sudanese have been forced to leave their homes. About 700,000 of them have fled to neighboring countries. According to the UN’s World Food Program, many of those who fled are suffering from severe malnutrition. In addition, at least 3,000 people have died.

The figures are largely explained by the fact that the civilian population is the target in the conflict. The Sudanese armed forces are indifferent to the suffering of civilians, but the RSF forces in particular are brutalizing civilians. The human rights organization Human Rights Watch has already demanded that the International Criminal Court investigate whether the RSF has committed war crimes in the Darfur region. The UN has warned that crimes against humanity have been committed in Darfur.

The parties seem to be still unwilling to reach any sort of agreement, so the conflict is still in the escalating phase. However, Europe cannot watch developments from the sidelines for very long. Especially when it is known that exactly conflicts like Sudan are an important reason why Russian leader Vladimir Putin still needs a mercenary band Wagner.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.