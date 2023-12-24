Editorial | Europe always lags behind the United States

If you're looking for good economic news this year, you should look beyond the Atlantic.

There has been little good economic news this year. The seeker should go further out to sea to fish.

The US economy always seems to be ahead of Europe. So is the country's monetary policy.

The United States did quite well in 2023. Anyway, much better than expected.

As recently as last summer, it was quite generally predicted that the growth of the US gross domestic product would perhaps remain barely positive. Expectations have clearly been exceeded. This year's growth will be 2–2.5 percent, as growth accelerated in the fall. Few countries in Europe can do this. Greece apparently can.

Next year, growth in the United States will be slower than this year, but it will be enough. While in Finland the growth forecasts are constantly being corrected to be worse, in the United States they are being corrected to be better.

In the United States, industrial investments also increased rapidly this year. Employment remained at a good level and inflation clearly slowed down. This development was followed by an increase in purchasing power. Consumption has not exceeded expectations, but it has still been strong, at least compared to Europe.

The US central bank announced a couple of weeks ago that interest rates will soon drop. After the announcement, the stock market picked up significantly. That, too, is a good indication of the country's economy's strength and ability to recover. The state is deeply in debt, but the interest rates on its debts have started to fall.

Expectations of lower interest rates have started to cheer up the corporate bond market in the United States. What is worrying for Europe is that the United States is now absorbing both green transition investments and money intended for the development of artificial intelligence at a really good pace. But for the United States, of course, this is one more piece of good news: future growth was already secured in 2023.

Europe's weaker performance can be explained by the fact that the rise in energy prices had a greater impact here than in the United States: it cut European growth and raised inflation. But when the economic survival of the old and the new continent is compared, it is basically crisis after crisis that Europe reacts slowly, frictionlessly and inadequately. This can be seen both in the packages intended to soften the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and in the attraction of the green transition. Also in assisting Ukraine. Monetary policy is also more cautious in Europe.

