Editorial EU stimulus money should not be turned into a ubiquitous regional policy fertilizer

The resources of the Recovery Fund should be used in a targeted manner. Projects that improve the benefit of the environment should be sought, for example, from those that reduce the nutrient load entering the Baltic Sea or Finland’s carbon dioxide emissions.

Debate The EU Recovery Fund should already be moving to the next stage: recognizing the truth and adapting.

It has been decided to set up the fund, the loan will be taken to a common peak, and the money will be distributed to the member countries. The arrangement has been declared legal by the European Commission’s Legal Service and the Parliament’s Constitutional Committee. Legal scholars familiar with the subject also agree. Yes, the fund will come, although its legal and moral basis in Finland is being debated.