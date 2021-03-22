Editorial Estonia will not be left alone if the country needs help from Finland due to the coronavirus crisis

Estonia’s infection rates are the darkest in Europe, and our southern neighbor’s health care system is now tough.

Estonia is in the midst of a very worrying coronavirus crisis. The infection rates are among the darkest in Europe, and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas also fell ill last week.

Hospitals still have beds for intensive care patients, but the staff does not want enough, even though students in the field have also been helped.

If the situation worsens, Estonia will not be left alone. Neighbors Lithuania, Latvia and Finland have provided assistance.

The Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green) said already in the second week that Finland would help. Ohisalo’s words were widely noticed in Estonia.

In Estonia, some citizens did not wake up in time, especially to the severity of the transformed virus, and the health care system is tough. Fortunately, vaccinations are effective because the number of people in need of hospitalization does not increase at the rate of infection rates.

Helsinki and Tallinn have grown together. Traveling to and from work is lively between Finland and Estonia. A pandemic is only under control when it is under control in both countries.

