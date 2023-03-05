Editorial | Estonia votes amid crises

Estonia, like Finland, has gone from crisis to crisis for four years, and in Estonia too it has strengthened the position of the prime minister.

VThe people of Iro will vote today, Sunday, in the elections of their parliament, i.e. the Riikikogu, at the end of the government period saturated with crises.

However, the Russian threat, Ukrainian refugees and hyperinflation have not messed up the country, but rather boosted the position of current Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. The reform party led by Kallas is believed to retain its position, but the weak support of the government’s auxiliary parties, the Social Democrats and the Fatherland, may force the government coalition to be renewed. The reform party’s new partner is the liberal party Eesti 200, which has strong tailwinds, and the Finnish businessman Joakim Helenius is seeking the position of minister in its ranks.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has increased the popularity of Kallas, who acted decisively in the crisis. Considering its size, Estonia has generously assisted Ukraine with both money and weapons. Kallas has gained visibility abroad as an outspoken critic of Russia, in the same way as his Finnish colleague Sanna Marin (sd), who has publicly acknowledged that Estonians understood Russia better than Finns.

Relations between the neighboring countries strained during the coronavirus pandemic, when Finland cut off ferry traffic to Estonia. A small tension was also caused by the tug of war at the location of the common lng terminal. However, the disputes have been forgotten, as the Estonians are satisfied with Finland’s and Sweden’s desire to join NATO and promote applications within NATO as best they can.

The war has politically brought Estonia closer to Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Russia’s neighboring countries are considered to know how to read Vladimir Putin’s machinations better than Germany and France, who rub shoulders with peace unnecessarily. Finland and Sweden are expected to strengthen Estonia’s security, as long as it does not mean the departure of British and American soldiers.

Finland also has a lot of work to do in defending the long border against Russia. However, Finland has neither the desire nor the reason to commit itself more deeply to the politics of the border states.

The war in Ukraine has hardly affected the Estonian elections, although the line of the right-wing populist Ekre party has diverged confusingly. Party founder Mart Helme recently mocked Sanna Marini as a cashier. In the fall, he said he hoped Estonia would remain neutral in the war between Russia and Ukraine. The American magazine Politico claimed that the Russian mercenary organization Wagner planned to influence the election with the help of Ekre.

The polemic does not seem to have affected Ekre’s support, which has remained around 20 percent. Ekre is becoming the number one party in the conservative camp, bypassing the center. Opposite is a group of liberal parties, which includes the Reform Party, the Eesti 200 Party and the Social Democrats. There is no real left in Estonia, and the greens still don’t seem to cross the vote threshold.

Vin the past, refugees have been treated in a very repulsive, even racist way in iro, but now around 60,000 Ukrainian refugees have come to the country every year. It has happened amazingly smoothly, because the new arrivals have received help from their compatriots and quickly got to work. Only Ekre’s direction has been criticized for the excessive Slavification of Estonia.

The Reform Party is fishing for nationalists with language policy. By 2024, the government decided to switch to only Estonian-language teaching in elementary schools and abolish Russian-language schools. However, the reform is hampered by a severe shortage of teachers, for which there is no solution in sight, even though the teachers received generous salary increases in the fall.

So there would be no shortage of big themes in the elections amid the war in Ukraine, the refugee flood and the giant inflation, but they seem to be a little too big for the topics of election speeches. That is why there has been controversy over, for example, the green transition, i.e from the green field. The government wants to invest in wind power, but Ekre, who believes in burning stone, strictly fights against windmills.

