Editorial | Espa’s renovation was forced through

The narrowing of the esplanades was carried out with the businessmen scrambling and without consulting the townspeople. By doing so, even a good thing is turned into a subject of strife and bitterness.

Ethe renovation of the spa tenses the nerves of the townspeople, as on this page (HS 15.11.2022) was predicted. In November, the Helsinki City Environment Board decided to turn Eteläesplanadi and Pohjoisesplanadi into single lanes, regardless of the opposition of entrepreneurs in the area. The change was forced through, even though it was known that the city center would be strangled at the same time by the renovations of Mannerheimintie and Sörnäinen beach route. The change has indeed caused traffic jams, especially for motorists living in Katajanokka.

New information has now been revealed about the Urban Environment Board’s decision. Jukka Laitasalo, a lawyer from Helsinki, filed a rectification claim in December on the basis that, according to him, the decision would have required a consultation of the residents, an impact assessment and a council decision. First, the city lost the rectification claim, and then it left it unprocessed on the grounds that the November decision was not a decision at all, but merely “preparation of the matter”. According to the city, the actual decision was made by the industry’s leading inspector. Laitasalo has appealed the city’s actions to the administrative court.

If the administrative court accepts the appeal, the city may have to process the decision again. However, it would not necessarily matter much, as the experiment is at least tentatively planned to last only until the summer of 2024. Therefore, ignoring the consultation of the townspeople could even have been a conscious choice by the officials.

The same straightforward method of operation was used when, to the surprise of the city’s museum authorities, the Nupukivet of the Eteläesplanadi were covered with asphalt. That’s how we got a new bike path next to the old bike path. The cobblestones should be restored when the experiment ends in 2024, but it is hard to believe that such large measures would have been taken for a two-year experiment. Isn’t the goal to permanently narrow the esplanades?

And there’s nothing wrong with that, Espa is much better suited as a walking area than, for example, Aleksi. If other routes are found for cars, lanes can be reserved for palm trees, for example. It’s a question of action. Implemented in this way, the summer Espa became not a common joy of the people of Helsinki, but a symbol of arrogant decision-making, which forces the citizens of the city at each other’s throats.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.