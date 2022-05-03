Editorial Espan car crash got commentators speeding

Express judgments on social media are too easily distributed on the basis of information and own prejudices.

Helsinki The traffic accident on the North Spanade on the eve of May Day was close to a big tragedy. Compared to that, luck was now in the accident.

Speeding was also used on social media, where conclusions were drawn about the driver’s basic Finnish party background as well as his Christian-speaking speeches. Many commentators reported that if the driver had been a foreigner or shouted at Allah, the event would have been immediately considered a terrorist attack. Maybe it would be.

Quick judgments based on little knowledge and own prejudices are a scourge of the Finnish era. Too many commentators rush to use various news events to beat a political opponent.

It is not yet known whether the act was intentional or an accident. The author’s behavior refers to mental health problems, a personal tragedy. But such is found behind many other desperate acts, including those of Muslims. Teaching everyone: it’s worth taking a moment to breathe before you start judging.

