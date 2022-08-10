Editorial | Erdoğan trades with everyone to stay in power

Turkey is already in the election mood, but President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is fighting for power, cannot afford the elections yet.

Turkey politics is now determined by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s struggle for power, causing problems for Turkey’s NATO allies. In the coming months, the focus of the triangle drama between Finland, Sweden and Turkey will be how Erdoğan decides to use the ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership as a tool for his own power play.

Negotiators from NATO, Finland, Sweden and Turkey will meet on August 26 in Stockholm, just a few weeks before the Swedish parliamentary elections. In the future meetings, a miracle of diplomacy will be built, which Erdoğan could present to his supporters as a victory, but which would not humiliate the two Nordic states under the rule of law any more.

Although the NATO ratifications otherwise proceed quickly, Finland and Sweden are still Turkey’s propaganda tools. The ambiguous agreement signed at the NATO summit in Madrid gives Turkey a lot of opportunities to play. Erdoğan and only Erdoğan will decide when Finland and Sweden have taken Turkey’s security concerns related to the Kurds seriously enough. The solution will still take some time, because Turkey is interested in the Swedish election result and the line of the future government. The Turkish parliament is also on recess until October.

Turkey is already in election mode, but Erdoğan can’t afford an election yet. However, the presidential and parliamentary elections must be held next summer at the latest.

The economic crisis once brought Erdoğan to power, and now it can take it away. Inflation hovers at one hundred percent, and the impoverished people are hungry and angry. Erdoğan’s style should be to increase the support of his AKP party by attacking the Kurds. An attack on Syria is also on the table now, but it would be a foreign policy risk. The attack is opposed by both the United States and Russia, both of which Erdoğan reckons he needs.

The intensified geopolitical competition forced Turkey to reassess its relations with its neighbors. You can’t afford to have arguments with everyone. Turkey has also surprised the West by trying to rapidly improve its relations with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and also with Egypt and Israel.

Turkey is Europe’s concern in many ways. There are four million refugees from the Syrian war in Turkey, whose job opportunities are hampered by the economic crisis. The plight of the refugees is immediately reflected in the European Union.

Human rights policy is its own chapter. The purges in the opposition and the media after the 2016 coup attempt were tough, and the control over social media will be tightened even more with the new law.

Although the opposition is strong, it is too early to predict a change of power. The opposition pledges its presidential candidate until the election date is announced.

West fear that Erdoğan will end up as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s banker if Putin helps Erdoğan stay in power.

Turkey’s relationship with Russia is difficult but close. Erdoğan is taking advantage of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine as much as he can. On the one hand, Turkey trades with Russia, on the other, it arms Ukraine. Turkey is trying to collect credit for securing grain transports.

Erdoğan met Putin last Friday in Sochi. Both try to solve their problems with the help of the other. Turkey depends on Russian energy and Russian tourists. Dependence is intensified when a Russian-owned nuclear power plant is built in Turkey. One can only guess what Erdoğan and Putin agreed on Syria.

Erdoğan is held back by the fear of US sanctions. The relationship between Turkey and the United States has its own dynamics, which Finland, which is waiting for the ratification of the NATO agreement, gets a taste of.

Next week, the Turkish Defense Minister’s delegation will hold talks in Washington about the F-16 fighter jets. Trade is important for Turkey. It may also affect the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden, if Erdoğan needs to show an understanding of what kind of alliance the United States expects from Turkey.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.