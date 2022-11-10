Editorial | Erdoğan is holding on to his pawns – Finland and Sweden

It is in the eyes of the beholder whether Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s visit to Turkey brought good or bad news about the progress of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO ratifications.

Swedish the new prime minister Ulf Kristersson visited Turkey for the first time to promote the ratification of Sweden’s and also Finland’s NATO memberships. On Tuesday, Kristersson got in the middle of the spectacular spectacle directed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the final solution of which still has to be waited for.

The good thing about Kristersson’s trip was that the meeting was arranged. The conditions were favorable for it, because the power changed in Sweden and Kristersson’s government immediately publicly distanced itself from the Kurdish paramilitary organization YPG and the Kurdish party PYD.

The bad news about Kristersson’s trip was that Erdoğan is sticking to his extradition demands. According to him, it doesn’t matter to Turkey whether there are 30, 70 or 100 Turkish citizens to be extradited for terrorist reasons. I guess that could even be interpreted as a concession. Erdoğan, however, separately mentioned by name the exiled Turkish journalist Bülent Kenes, whom Turkey considers a supporter of the Gülen movement.

Turkey’s demand is unacceptable, because in Sweden and Finland, extraditions and deportations are based on law. A person cannot be extradited for terrorist reasons, unless the act is punishable in Sweden. Politicians cannot intervene in the assessment, but the Supreme Court makes the handing over of the decision.

Erdoğan can continue his demands as long as he wants. At the same time, however, the officials hold negotiations on the conditions for ratification. The NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is also interested in the progress of the matter. It’s about NATO’s credibility.

Finland and Sweden want to be NATO members at the latest at the Vilnius summit next July. However, the clock works. The Turkish parliament should have time to process the ratifications before the spring session and election breaks. Turkey’s presidential election is in mid-May, and before that is Ramadan. From the point of view of Finland and Sweden, there is only time left for January–February.

