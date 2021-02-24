A little over a month after the start of his mandate and despite his promise, Joe Biden has still not clearly declared that his country is reintegrating the precious Iranian nuclear peace agreement, signed in Vienna in 2015. Why the president America moving more slowly than expected, when the choice of de-escalation is an absolute imperative for the stability of the Persian Gulf? No doubt because the equation is not simple with the best allies of the United States in the region, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, fiercely opposed to any deal with Iran. Let us remember that, in 2018, at the head of an Israeli-Saudi coalition that wanted to fight militarily and suffocate the regime, Donald Trump unilaterally broke the agreement. Besides that it was an irresponsible decision and fraught with threats, it made possible the relaunch of the Iranian military nuclear program …

It was also a snub for the European Union and Emmanuel Macron in particular, who, despite his verbal opposition to Trump’s sanctions, had nevertheless respected them by ending almost all trade with Iran. . Three years later, Tehran’s rulers no longer rely on Europe, which they consider dependent on the United States. Nice mess, while the French and European governments could play a major role again when it comes to reactivating the Vienna Accord, strengthening it by extending it to other countries, and helping to rethink the future of military nuclear power. ‘a new humanity.

Because, beyond Iran, the central question remains the same: when will we stop the escalation of military nuclear power in the world, which, particularly in France, is developing without any popular or parliamentary control? On January 22, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (Tian) entered into force, under the auspices of the UN. Ratified by 54 countries, but by none of the 9 nuclear powers (United States, Russia, United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel), this text aims to purely and simply ban this arsenal on the planet. Since 1968, the idea of ​​non-proliferation had gained ground. That of eradication is back in the public debate. It was time.