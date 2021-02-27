Editorial Equipment is more and more crucial in skiing

If the maintenance is successful, medals may be awarded to athletes who may not be expected to succeed in advance.

Cross-country skiing the world championships began this week in Oberstdorf, Germany in weather that would be better suited for summer than winter sports. During the day, the temperature on the racetracks has risen to as much as twenty degrees Celsius. In places, the temperature has hurt above the limit.

After the snowy and cold winter, the exceptional heat wave came as a surprise to the race organizers, when in Central Europe, like Finland, we have otherwise enjoyed a decent winter. In World Championships, warm weather makes equipment and maintenance especially difficult.

If the maintenance is successful, medals may be awarded to athletes who may not be expected to succeed in advance. If maintenance fails, a good skier can fall far from the tip. This has happened before. In 1978, Juha Mieto skied from the track to the locker room at the Lahti World Championships, when the anointing betrayed a 50-kilometer favorite. Since mild times, creams and skis have developed tremendously. Equipment is more and more crucial in skiing.

