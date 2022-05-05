Editorial Energy trade with Russia is not just on the ice but is freezing

Urgent energy solutions must now be adapted to the needs of decades. The power of Russian energy will not be cut off for a moment, but will now begin to dry out completely.

When As Russian energy has been shattered, European countries, like Finland, have focused on considering how the break-up would be possible in practice, what kind of economic problems would follow and whether it would be worth cutting off oil, gas or both.

The EU commission on Wednesday recommended starting with oil. If the Commission’s position wins, supplies of crude oil to Europe will be stopped within six months. Gas supplies are also at risk.

Russia will close the gas tap in the early summer if Finland does not agree to the payment arrangement it wants. The Finnish government does not intend to agree. The cessation of gas supplies would hit Finnish industry and could take thousands of jobs, according to preliminary estimates.

Russia has demanded payments for gas in rubles. In the West, such an arrangement has been condemned, but it has not been clearly made illegal.

Although there are a lot of worries nearby, it is worth taking the look further. If – or judging by the current mood, when – energy dependence on Russia is cut off, there will be no return to the former. Russia can hardly change so much that European countries would return to the same carefree world of buying tankers full of oil and pipes full of gas from Russia. Europe will no longer put its head on Russia’s flame.

Industry and more generally in Europe, it should be noted that the energy solutions resulting from the war in Ukraine are reinforced by Europe’s efforts to end the use of fossil energy due to global warming. Urgent energy solutions must now be adapted to the needs of decades. The power of Russian energy will not be cut off for a moment, but will now begin to dry out completely.

At the same time, some of the profitability calculations for energy production and energy storage will change. The timing of emission-free hydrogen and the hydrogen economy are finally starting to show on the horizon.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.