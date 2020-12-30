This is bad news for two reasons which comes to end this year 2020. The death of three French soldiers is always and first of all a tragedy for their families and for the country. But it is also a tragedy which weakens the successes which the military and political authorities have been celebrating in recent weeks. All the more so as these three soldiers were killed in Hombori, on the edge of the Gourma desert, in the middle of the “three borders” area, between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, precisely where the army chief of staff , François Lecointre, had spoken of “very positive results” about the “Barkhane” operation. He had even started to evoke the hypothesis that the reinforcement of 600 men decided in Pau in January 2020, during the G5 of the Sahel, be recalled in France. The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, who will go to the middle of the French troops in Chad for the New Year’s Eve of December 31 was also, through a meeting with President Idriss Déby, to initiate a reflection on the maintenance of French troops. in the Sahel.

If Pau’s strategy made it possible to deal serious blows to terrorist groups, it is clear that “the war against terrorism” seems endless. France’s commitment in 2013 to block the jihadist offensive in Mali had a double, longer-term objective: to contain the Salafist contagion and to train local armies to take over. But “Serval” and “Barkhane” end in a double failure: the zone of instability caused by armed groups claiming to be al-Qaida or the “Islamic State” has extended to the entire Sahel. . As for the local armies, they proved incapable of facing up to the security challenge and suffered considerable losses.

The French response, strictly military, unsurprisingly followed the same trajectory as the Afghan, Iraqi and Libyan fiascos. The only deployment of troops, far from defeating the jihadists, now maintains a dangerous instability. In other words, there will be no military victory and political settlement in the region without real development policies and African solutions that are not screens for other interests.