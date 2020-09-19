Editorial Encouraging work is caring

Becoming unemployed is a hard hit for a person.

Government Since the budget dispute, the opposition has rejoiced in claiming that the government has revived active model 2 of Juha Sipilä’s (central) government, despite calling it the “Nordic model of employment services”. In the government’s model, the unemployed are required to apply for a job, on the basis of which they must, in principle, apply for four jobs a month. Failure to comply with the obligation may result in a penalty.

The names and differences of the models can be debated, but it would be more important to talk about the fact: why is job search encouragement called humiliation or even squatting?

One part of feeling bad is the feeling that I don't care – that I am not needed.

The job of employment services is to help people find a job and remind them that yes you are needed. Properly done, it is not squatting. It’s caring.

