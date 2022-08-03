Editorial | Employers’ pensions should not be poured on taxpayers’ necks

The entrepreneur’s pensions are based on the monetary value of the entrepreneur’s work contribution. Its determination must be based on the salary paid for similar work. Now that law is being refined so that the purpose of the law is better fulfilled.

Government has submitted a proposal to the parliament on amending the Entrepreneur’s Pension Act (yel). The proposal aims to raise the income from work that is the basis for YEL pension insurance for entrepreneurs to the same level as what is paid to someone doing the same type of work in the private sector.

The need for change arose when the Financial Supervisory Authority (Fiva) noticed when inspecting pension companies that the pension companies have laxly enforced the provision of the current law that the entrepreneur’s income from work that determines the pension contribution should correspond to the salary that the entrepreneur would pay to an outsider hired to do the same work.

The amendment to the Entrepreneurs’ Pension Act has been prepared for a few years. The bill clarifies the earned income section and obliges pension companies to check every three years whether the reported earned income corresponds to the average earnings level in the private sector of the industry, taking into account, among other things, the length, scope, skills and number of employees in the company.

Many in the entrepreneurial field oppose the law change. Demanding the repeal of the bill address has been signed by more than 50,000 people.

About entrepreneurs many want to take care of their own financial security themselves. Nowadays, about half of entrepreneurs report their income as only about 700 euros per month. It only obliges you to pay the minimum yel fee. The average annual insurance level for entrepreneurs is based on an income of less than 20,000 euros.

In many successful companies, entrepreneurs judiciously raise a small salary and pay small yel fees. For tax reasons, the result of one’s own work is preferably repatriated as the company’s profit. The result of the work input can be spread over several years, and it can be taken out as the company’s capital accumulates as reduced capital income. Many entrepreneurs think that this way financial independence and security can be achieved more cheaply than by paying pension contributions.

Entrepreneur’s pensions are basically paid from the pension contributions of entrepreneurs who are now working. But when a large number of entrepreneurs are underinsured and the life expectancy of retired entrepreneurs increases, the payments are not enough. Therefore, the state has offset the difference between payments and pensions. The share paid by the state, i.e. taxpayers, has grown rapidly. While in 2012 the state’s share of entrepreneurs’ pensions was five percent, now the payment is already in the order of a third, Pension Security Center evaluate. This year, the state’s share is around 400 million euros.

The bill has also been opposed on the grounds that many sole proprietors earn less than 2,000 euros per month and are unable to pay the full pension contribution. As far as they are concerned, the legislator encounters a problem – should work be allowed to be done by sole proprietors without proper pension security? This discussion is being held at the moment, for example, about the remuneration of food couriers around the world. Many companies want to buy work that is sold cheaper than wage work. Self-employed people are often willing to compromise their pension insurance in order to get a job at all. It can help with the twists and turns of a working career, but there is a risk that their pension security will thus be pushed to be paid by the state later.

Finland the occupational pension system is based on a long working career, where pension payments are determined by the amount of salary. Those who receive a high salary are also paid a high pension. Entrepreneurs have to determine their work income to match the salaries of the industry, but if they are successful, they are also able to take advantage of the repatriation of the profits brought by their work input as more lightly taxed capital income.

When talking about an entrepreneur’s pension security, it is reasonable that its costs are not made to be paid by taxpayers. The law already requires that the entrepreneur’s work income corresponds to the corresponding wage income. The government’s bill aims to achieve that old goal better than it is now. It is justified.

