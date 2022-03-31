Editorial Emission-free electricity can almost completely displace fossil fuels

The electrification of the energy system requires consistent policy decisions and preparedness for high consumption peaks.

Finland electrification lasted 110 years. Electricity was first tested in Helsinki in 1877, and electricity from Kittilä’s Pokka was received in 1987. Finland’s new electrification is now ahead. It should be treated in less than 30 years.

The Finnish Climate Panel assesses in its reportthat by electrifying the energy system, Finland will be able to cut CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and industrial processes by as much as 95 percent by 2050.

Electrification means replacing fossil fuels with electricity, for example in transport, heating and industry.

Electric cars and heat pumps are already becoming more widespread. Fuels are probably still needed in truck and shipping, and the chemical industry will not be able to do without gas. Biogas can be used as much as it can be sustainably produced. In addition, essential fuels can be produced using electricity, for example by decomposing hydrogen from water.

Power the need can more than double. Everything must be produced without emissions. That is entirely possible. After the start-up of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, 90 percent of Finland’s electricity production is already carbon neutral. Over the last ten years, CO2 emissions from electricity generation have fallen by 70 percent.

Extensive electrification requires preparation for high consumption peaks, especially during the cold season. Consumption can also fluctuate greatly within a day, for example due to charging electric cars. As both production and consumption become more dependent on the weather, the storage of electricity and heat as well as smart consumption elasticities are needed.

Finland’s new electrification requires consistent political decisions. They should not be delayed because of the war in Ukraine. The same solutions serve both climate goals and energy supply independent of Russia. Innovations that further these goals will have a large market in the world.

