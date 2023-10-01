In Finland, the basis of energy production is already in place. There is enough electricity, it is emission-free and the transfer is smooth. However, the bulk product with a low degree of processing is still not worth the money.

Tthose familiar with ampere’s history know what role energy played in the birth of the city. Power was obtained from the waterfall, power was turned into goods, and goods into the wealth of the city. The electric light was first lit in the Nordic countries in Tampere, at Finlayson’s weaving mill.

Heavy industry is now making a big transition. Once again, the availability of energy becomes a decisive issue.

The era of fossil energy sources is turning towards its end. The cities, regions and countries that can provide enough affordable renewable energy for the production that now creates its leather will win. Throughout its industrial history, Finland has always been a little behind the rest of Europe. When industry moves to a fossil-free era, Finland is in an exceptional position. Finland is indeed a pioneer.

On Thursday, the opening ceremony of the triple reactor of the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant was celebrated. The reactor has been producing electricity for the national grid for some time.

In Finland, electricity has been almost free in recent days. The Olkiluoto trio’s role in this is significant. It guarantees stable and emission-free energy to support the growing wind power capacity. Already 97 percent of the electricity produced in Finland is emission-free.

Suomen’s strength is also a good electricity grid. The countries that are now aware of the electrification of the world and are starting to strengthen their network are lagging behind. Finland is also ahead in attitudes. In Finland, realism won and nuclear power is treated pragmatically. Finland’s soil also contains minerals needed for green production.

But there is also a problem in electric oasis Finland. However, electricity is a bulk product, a “goods” with a low degree of processing, which does not bring riches to Finland.

Tampere became rich by turning electricity into fabrics, paper and machines. In today’s world, similar products are hydrogen, batteries and carbonless steel.

A small country cannot compete with the big ones with the amount of government subsidies. The support that can be given must be concentrated in, for example, these categories.

