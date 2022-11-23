Editorial | Electricity companies should not greedily ruin their reputation

Satisfaction with electricity companies collapsed, and many would like to change their electricity supplier. The situation gives an opportunity to companies that understand the value of reasonable prices.

Economy and the world of entrepreneurship has been revolutionized during this year. Some companies suffered from the war started by Russia and inflation. Other companies are making profits. There are companies that belong to both groups – such as the Finnish Fortum, which got its nose in the fossil business in Germany, but makes a good profit with renewable electricity in Finland.

At the same time, a current is running in the background that is revolutionizing the financial world. The world is moving towards a green transition, perhaps according to the policies of political decision-makers, but ultimately the ability of companies to change and change both their production and products will decide whether the world stays on the path that would lead to a timely halt to global warming.

Money is a great consultant. The world changes quickly if the incentives for companies are right.

A slower current and fast upheavals sometimes collide. Right now it happens that the companies that sell fossil energy are making profits because of the energy shortage. This year has been a fat one for giant energy companies such as Shell and Exxon.

Finnish electricity companies also work in the midst of these cross currents. Expensive electricity generates big profits, and those who sell cheap energy from the wind are doing great. On the other hand, preparing for the green transition requires large investments from the companies, for which cash can now be accumulated.

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) is investigating whether some electricity companies have raised prices more than would be reasonable based on stock exchange prices. The Energy Agency has also received requests from consumers to investigate prices.

Even though the situation is unreasonable for the consumer, it is difficult to define a reasonable price – already because the cost structure of the companies is different. Should the prices of a company that only sells electricity be weighed on a different scale than the prices of a company that also produces electricity itself? In a world of upheavals, what is demonstrably reasonable? Can a municipal utility company that generates dividends for municipal residents have different requirements than a private utility company?

Expensive ones prices drive consumption to decrease, but even less would be enough. Cartel-like price increases are possible for both good and bad reasons. Companies that have rapidly increased their prices should notice a strong current, which has gained strength from the green transition. The companies that obtain financing and present their activities say that nowadays the top questions of consumers and investors are related to the reputation of the companies. For example, whether the company is prepared to give up fossil energy, what kind of costs it would cost and what kind of potential reputational damage is involved at the time of the change.

The electricity companies have explained and explained the price increases amazingly poorly. The increases have come to the customers as if they were in the days of the tsar. In the modern age of reputation, companies should not act like this.

A recent report by satisfaction with electricity companies has collapsed, and there are many people planning to change companies. Electricity companies should realize that the situation provides opportunities to increase their own market share – for a company that does not take advantage of the opportunity to be unreasonable.

Now, new products could also be developed that more closely follow the stock market price. Such policies would quickly bite, and both current and potential customers would remember them even after the winter’s peak prices.

The reasonable decisions of KKV and the Energy Agency would, on the other hand, be black stains on their targets. The decisions would list those companies that do not pursue the interests of their customers except when forced to do so. It’s not immediately forgotten either.

Best in the upheavals of the economy, companies that match their long-term interests with short-term challenges correctly and go ahead will survive. Fortunately, there are a lot of them in Finland too.

Maybe also in electricity companies.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the magazine principle line.