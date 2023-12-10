Monday, December 11, 2023
Editorial | Electric scooter insurance is a sensible reform

December 10, 2023
SUomi was known for a long time as a country with a strict regulatory culture. In that respect, we have now moved in the opposite direction, at least judging from how difficult it has been to create rules for the use of electric scooters in Finland. In Helsinki, there have been complaints for years that there are too many electric boards, they are ridden too fast and without regard to traffic rules, boards are left lying around where it hurts and boarders get into accidents that cost society dearly.

In many other countries, the problems have been tackled with strict restrictions or even by banning rental boards. The ban entered into force in Paris at the beginning of September. Instead, in Finland, the issue has been approached mainly through dialogue with companies that rent boards. After all, the discussions have not been completely useless. The number of accidents turned into a clear decline in the summer of 2021, when the top speed of the boards was lowered and a ban was placed on renting them on weekends.

Citizens would like tighter restrictions. Done by OP's Economic Research the survey according to two out of three think there are too many electric scooters, and 70 percent still think their speed is too fast.

The most important of the new measures is the introduction of boards into the scope of mandatory motor insurance, which is currently being planned in the working group of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM). The reform is based on the EU motor insurance directive, and the aim is to get it to the parliament at the beginning of the year. The problem areas of the working group have been the weight limit of 25 kilos for boards in accordance with the directive, and the fact that in Finland, traffic insurance is quite extensive, also covering damages to the driver. The problems are not very big, because lighter boards can be covered by the insurance with a national decision. Paying the driver's damages through the insurance, on the other hand, is certainly reasonable; that's exactly where those expenses have come to society. If the insurance fee drives some of the board companies out of the market, it is not necessarily a bad thing.

The editorials are HS's positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS's editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.

