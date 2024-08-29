Editorial | Durov’s arrest accelerated the debate about freedoms and responsibilities

Editorial|The criminal suspicions against Telegram’s founder in France have attracted widespread attention in Russia, where the instant messaging service is used by both the opposition and the authorities.

PMore information about the arrest of Pavel Durov, founder of ikavestipalvelu Telegram, was obtained on Wednesday evening, when the French authorities gave more details about the criminal suspicions against him.

The charges that have come to light are so severe that Durov faces years in prison. According to the French authorities, Durov has offered organized groups the opportunity to make illegal transactions and enabled, among other things, the distribution of material depicting child abuse, drug trafficking, money laundering and fraudulent activities, and he has not agreed to help in the investigation of these crimes. The charges are related to Telegram’s activities, for which the French authorities hold CEO Durov responsible.

Telegram, founded by Durov with his brother in 2013, is a messaging service of the same type as, for example, Whatsapp, but Telegram also enables communication for large groups using so-called channels. Although Telegram’s communication is not end-to-end encrypted in all cases, it has become a popular means of communication due to its encryption, especially in authoritarian countries where people want to communicate protected from the eyes of those in power.

Telegram is known for not monitoring what its users say or do. The practice has made it possible for persecuted opposition-minded people to communicate, but it has also provided a convenient means of communication for, among others, terrorist organizations, drug dealers and extreme right-wing groups. Popularity has also been increased by Telegram’s leisurely response to users’ copyright violations. According to Telegram’s own announcement, the service has around 900 million users.

However, Telegram has escaped notice as it is headquartered in Dubai and is not listed on the stock exchange. Telegram has also announced that its number of users in Europe is such that it has not been affected by the EU’s requirements for large online services. Now the EU Commission is also investigating whether Telegram has underestimated its user numbers.

DUrov’s arrest quickly fueled an old dispute about the role and responsibility of technology companies, but also fueled a debate about freedom of speech. This has also been influenced by Durov’s appearance as a defender of freedom of speech.

The Russian Durov initially became famous after creating Vkontakte, which became the most popular social media in Russia. He left Russia in 2014 after the authorities had practically forced him to sell Vkontakte. According to Durov, before the sale, the authorities had pressured him to hand over the user data of his service. After giving up Vkontakte, Durov created Telegram, which he has described as politically neutral and free from interference by regimes.

“ Telegram has not exactly monitored the actions of its users.

Durov’s arrest has attracted widespread attention in Russia, where Telegram is used by oppositionists as well as the authorities. The Russian Foreign Ministry has been exceptionally active, even though Durov is also a French citizen these days. This has added to old suspicions that Durov has been bent on some kind of cooperation with the Russian authorities. At least the activity tells about the importance of Telegram to the Russian authorities.

In Russia, a diverse group has gathered in support of Durov, who do not believe the French authorities’ explanation that the reason behind the arrest is Durov’s reluctance to help solve crimes. This is primarily about Russia.

Durov is a visionary who has done a lot of good. However, under the protection of the cloak of absolute freedom of speech, he has also allowed a lot of evil in his application.

It will soon be seen whether the arrest has wider implications for the relationship between states and tech giants. There is a big legal dispute about responsibilities and obligations ahead.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS editorial staff, and they reflect the magazine principle line.