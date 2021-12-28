Editorial Drug rooms could take drug addicts off the streets

The increase in drug-related harm must already be taken seriously.

Drugs use and related problems, such as crime, have increased significantly in recent years. According to a survey by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), the most common drug in 2018 was cannabis, but in 2017 there were an estimated 30,000–45,000 problem users of amphetamines and opioids in Finland.

Drug deaths have also increased year on year. According to THL statistics, 189 people died of drugs in Finland in 2019, compared with 133 in 2016.

Drug addicts are the real disadvantages of society, for which society should do more. In many countries, the use of drugs has been reduced in order to better address the problem itself. The general atmosphere in Finland is not ready for this.

However, the problem can no longer be closed. Drug trafficking is clearly in the hands of international players, so cooperation between the authorities of different countries is important. However, the World Health Organization has stated that bans and penalties alone are not enough.

Drug needle distribution points have succeeded in curbing the spread of the HIV virus, although at one time almost everyone except the health authorities opposed their opening. Studies have shown that needle distribution points have not increased drug use.

Helsinki has already a couple of years ago asked the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health for a separate law that would allow drug rooms to be tested in the city. It could take drug use away from streets, public toilets, stairwells and courtyards. There are far too many drug needles in playgrounds, for example.

In Europe, there are already operating rooms in nine countries. Above all, they prevent drug-related deaths in countries where heroin is used more than in Finland. In Finland, operating rooms could improve the safety of public spaces and the ability to control drug use.

