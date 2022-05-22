Editorial Driving permits for minors are facilitated in a forced slit

The current exemption procedure lost its purpose. The restrictions proposed for underage drivers are easy to support.

Government has submitted a draft law on driving licenses to Parliament, which affects young people in particular.

In practice, the government is proposing to strengthen the reduction in the age of driving licenses, as in the future a 17-year-old could obtain a Class B restricted driving license only with the consent of a guardian. Until now, it has required an exemption, for which the minor applicant has had to justify the need for a driving license.

The conditions of the exemption were relaxed when the driving license law was amended in 2018. The most important reason was the young person’s own regular travel needs: long distances and lack of public transport connections were sufficient.

The change was quickly reflected in the number of applications. While 11 exemptions were granted in 2017, 15,795 were granted in 2020. Today, more than 90% of applicants receive an exemption.

Exempting almost everyone is unnecessary bureaucracy and apparent needs assessment, which can undermine young people’s confidence in the whole administration. Thus, the government ended up proposing to strengthen the current situation with certain restrictions. The B card would be obtained at the age of 17 with the consent of the guardian, but the minor’s driving license would not be valid from 00-05 and there should be no more than one passenger on board. In addition, there should be a separate sign in the car indicating that the driver is a minor. Driving training requirements are also being tightened.

Restrictions are easy to support, as young drivers are overrepresented in road accidents. Although the majority of young people drive responsibly, the restrictions are based on statistics and research.

Change has been made in part by force when the exemption procedure lost its purpose. It would therefore be difficult to tighten the conditions for exemptions, as public transport outside major cities has been severely curtailed – by political decisions.

